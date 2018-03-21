Story highlights Jose Mourinho says he can't understand the criticism he is receiving

United out of Champions League and heavily trail Manchester City in league

Says Manchester City 'better prepared' than United

But says United are in a good position to get second

(CNN) Jose Mourinho's second season at Manchester United is proving a bumpy ride.

Knocked out of the Champions League by underdogs Sevilla, trailing local rivals Manchester City by 16 points in the English Premier League and having scored the fewest goals of any of the top four sides in the elite division, Mourinho is facing plenty of questions about his management of United.

"I understand the frustration, I understand the sadness of being knocked out in the Champions League, but I don't understand anything more than that," Mourinho told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies Wednesday after managing Usain Bolt in the Match of Friendship in Basel during the international break.

Nonetheless, for a growing section of United fans the "Special One" -- who delivered a defiant 12-minute rant when he addressed reporters Friday following the Champions League exit -- isn't so special anymore.

United's cautious approach was there for all to see against Sevilla -- who had racked up Europa League titles but never before made a Champions League quarterfinal -- leading to a 2-1 defeat on aggregate in the round of 16 earlier this month with all three goals coming at Old Trafford in the second leg.

Read More