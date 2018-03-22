England World Cup fans will be 'safe in Russia,' says Russian ambassador

Story highlights Tensions high between Russia & UK since nerve agent attack in southern England

Diplomatic standoff follows nerve agent attack in southern England

(CNN) England football fans planning on traveling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup will be safe, says Russia's ambassador to Britain.

Alexander Yakovenko's reassurances come amid an ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations following the nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury.

"All of the necessary measures are being taken," said Yakovenko, speaking at a press conference at the Russian embassy in London on Thursday.

"The British special authorities are in contact with the Russian special authorities to provide the security of fans and all the British who will be in the territory of Russia."

English football fans have been assured that they will be safe if they attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tensions between the two countries were ratcheted up a notch on Wednesday when British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson compared Russia's promotion of the World Cup, which will be held from June 14 to July 15, to Adolf Hitler's use of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.