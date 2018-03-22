Manchester United apply to form professional women's team

Story highlights Man Utd had scrapped their women's team in 2005

(CNN) Criticized for being out of step in only running senior men's football teams, leading English club Manchester United have moved a step closer to forming a professional women's side.

One of the richest and most popular teams in world soccer -- Forbes estimates its value at over $2 billion -- United has submitted an application to English football's governing body the Football Association to enter the second tier of the Women's Super League (WSL2).

Though other major English clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have successful full-time women's teams, United had until now resisted calls to reform the women's team they disbanded in 2005.

In January, England women's manager Phil Neville said he would discuss the matter with his former club, saying he would be "encouraging them" to launch a team.

Chelsea Ladies have reached the quarterfinals of the women's Champions League.

Phil Neville, who made 386 appearances for United, is the manager of England's senior women's team.

