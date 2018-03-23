David Villa: 'Spain has everything to take another World Cup'

Story highlights Spain won World Cup in 2010

Spaniards are among favorites for Russia 2018

World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15

(CNN) The great Xavi has retired, as has the master passer Xabi Alonso. There is also no Fernando Torres, Carles Puyol or David Villa for Spain to call on -- but that does not mean that La Roja are World Cup has-beens.

Having qualified for Russia 2018 undefeated and with a wealth of new talent to replace the World Cup-winning class of 2010, Spain can reclaim the trophy they won eight years ago, says Villa.

"The World Cup, it's the best teams in the world, the best players in the world, and only one team can win so ... it's really difficult," Villa, the former Barcelona and Spain striker now plying his trade in Major League Soccer with New York City, told COPA90.

"But if you ask me about the possibilities of course I say Spain. Spain has everything to take another World Cup."

