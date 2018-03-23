Usain Bolt lives football dream with Borussia Dortmund

Story highlights Usain Bolt trains with Borussia Dortmund

He is due to play at Old Trafford in June

(CNN) It's been quite a week for eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt as he rub shoulders with some of the world's best football coaches and players.

On Thursday and Friday the fastest man in history was strutting his stuff kitted out in the famous yellow and black colors of German club Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old has long expressed an interest in playing football after retiring from sprinting.

New Levels pic.twitter.com/Y9x86iQrMt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 23, 2018

Bolt trained alongside Marco Reus and Mario Gotze during the sessions and the Jamaican shared several photos on Instagram of his time with the Dortmund stars.