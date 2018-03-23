Breaking News

    Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo reveals his first ever car

    Updated 0930 GMT (1730 HKT) March 23, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Daniel Ricciardo

      JUST WATCHED

      What was Daniel Ricciardo's first car?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (8 Videos)

    (CNN)For Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, his day job is all about speed.

    There was a time, however, when the Australian's time behind the wheel wasn't all about foot-to-the-floor racing. Or that was his Dad's wish, at least, when he chose a Toyota Hilux as his son's first car, built for bumpy, off-road driving.
    "You could do everything with a 'ute' as we call them," Ricciardo tells CNN Sport on the eve of the first F1 race of the 2018 season, the Australian Grand Prix.
      "It's obviously not a fast car so I think Dad kept that in mind as well, that it was going to keep me out of trouble for my youth years of getting my license and all that.
      "You can only do so many burn-outs in a Hilux. That kept me out of trouble."
      Read More
      My First Car: Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen
      My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen

        JUST WATCHED

        My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen 01:41
      READ: Red Bull and Ricciardo ready for Formula One charge in 2018
      READ: 'We're made out to be so vulnerable, we're not,' says former F1 'grid girl'
      READ: Red Bull looking to 'close the gap' on rivals
      The car had its uses, though, specifically for exploring with his friends.
      "I had dirt bikes, off-road bikes -- and me and my friends liked going camping and just getting away.
      "It was a new one so let's say my Dad was very kind."
      Christian Horner: Mercedes favorites for 2018
      Christian Horner: Mercedes favorites for 2018

        JUST WATCHED

        Christian Horner: Mercedes favorites for 2018

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Christian Horner: Mercedes favorites for 2018 03:59
      Ricciardo is entering a crucial F1 season, his last of a five-year contract with Red Bull. Team principal Christian Horner says he is keen to extend the partnership with the Australian, who has recorded five race wins since joining from Toro Rosso in 2014.
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      Of those five wins, the most recent came in last year's Azerbaijan GP. He's twice finished third in the driver's standings, and last year was fifth behind his Mercedes and Ferrari rivals.