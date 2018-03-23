(CNN) For Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, his day job is all about speed.

There was a time, however, when the Australian's time behind the wheel wasn't all about foot-to-the-floor racing. Or that was his Dad's wish, at least, when he chose a Toyota Hilux as his son's first car, built for bumpy, off-road driving.

"You could do everything with a 'ute' as we call them," Ricciardo tells CNN Sport on the eve of the first F1 race of the 2018 season, the Australian Grand Prix.

"It's obviously not a fast car so I think Dad kept that in mind as well, that it was going to keep me out of trouble for my youth years of getting my license and all that.

"You can only do so many burn-outs in a Hilux. That kept me out of trouble."