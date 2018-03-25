Story highlights Charles Leclerc 13th on F1 debut

Leclerc tipped for F1 stardom

Godson of Jules Bianchi

(CNN) Just getting to take his place on the Formula One grid has been a emotional rollercoaster for Charles Leclerc.

He has had to deal with the death of his godfather and mentor Jules Bianchi after a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014 and last year the passing of his own father, just before the fourth round of the F2 championship in Baku.

Leclerc showed great maturity and courage to overcome those personal tragedies and add the F2 title to the F3 championship he had won in 2016.

But the step up to F1 is acknowledged to be a huge one, even for a driver as clearly talented as the 20-year-old Monegasque, so his debut for Sauber in the Australian GP Sunday was being watched closely.

Ciao Melbourne ! P13, very happy with the whole weekend, so much learnt. A lot of positive to take to Bahrain ! Had a lot of fun with the few overtakes today. I already want to race again 🙈 pic.twitter.com/bB6zefzPOB — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 25, 2018

After qualifying 18th and admitting the street circuit at Albert Park had proved more difficult to tackle then he had expected, Leclerc passed his first test with flying colors, claiming an impressive 13th place, just under a lap down on winner Sebastian Vettel and making several impressive overtaking moves.

Read More