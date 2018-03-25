Story highlights Sebastian Vettel wins season-opening race

Takes lead during safety car period

Lewis Hamilton finishes second

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel took full advantage of a bizarre incident involving both cars of the American-owned Haas team to claim the opening race of the 2018 Formula One season in Australia Sunday.

Vettel held off reigning champion Lewis Hamilton to take the checkered flag in Melbourne, with his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in third place.

Vettel, who was repeating his 2017 success at Albert Park, was able to leapfrog polesitter Hamilton while a virtual safety car was deployed on lap 26 of 58 at Albert Park.

LAP 26/58



Surely not! Grosjean in the second Haas also pulls over!



A double-points finish quickly sours, and both cars are out#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WLMTfEgO6P — Formula 1 (@F1) 25 March 2018

That came about as both the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean retired in quick succession after pit stop errors left them driving with loose wheel nuts.

Their despair was clear to see as both were set for solid points-scoring finishes, but it left Vettel with an opportunity.

