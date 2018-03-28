Lexi Thompson: 'I still have nightmares' about major penalty

Story highlights Lexi Thompson has nightmares over last year's ANA Inspiration

American hit with four-shot penalty after rules infringement

(CNN) The ghost of last year's ANA Inspiration still haunts world No. 2 golfer Lexi Thompson.

The 23-year-old American was leading by two and closing in on a second major title when she received the news

An eagle-eyed TV viewer had alerted officials that she had incorrectly replaced her marked ball during the previous day's third round.

Thompson was hit with a four-stroke penalty -- two for the infringement and two for signing an incorrect scorecard. From two ahead with seven to play she was behind and shaken up.

Despite the tears streaming down her face, Thompson rallied to force a playoff but eventually lost in sudden death to South Korea's So Yeon Rhu.

