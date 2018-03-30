(CNN) For a nation of 335,000 people, Iceland is punching well above its weight in the sporting world at the moment.

The golden generation of footballers have grabbed the attention of the world over recent years -- becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup in October - but it wasn't Gylfi Sigurdsson who took the 2017 Icelandic Sportsperson of the Year award.

Iceland's Olafia Kristinsdottir plays a tee shot in the opening round of the 2018 ANA Inspiration

That accolade went to the country's first ever female golfer on the LPGA Tour: Olafia Kristinsdottir, and her impressive form has continued into 2018, hitting her first ever hole in one at the ANA Inspiration on Thursday.

Ranked 188th in the world, Kristinsdottir started the first women's major of the season with modest expectations and reaching the 181-yard 17th hole, she was three over par.

But an astonishing tee-shot dropped on the green 20 yards from the pin, rolling a perfect course into the hole -- an ace in her first ever appearance at the tournament.

