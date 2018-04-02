Pernilla Lindberg wins first title at 250th attempt ... and it's a major

Story highlights Lindberg wins first title and first major

Had never won in 249 previous tournaments

(CNN) She was playing in her 250th professional tournament, but Pernilla Lindberg's first victory came in emphatic fashion with a major title at the ANA Inspiration.

The 31-year-old Swede, ranked 95th in the world, beat seven-time major winner Inbee Park in an absorbing eight-hole sudden-death playoff which finished Monday.

The pair had tied with American Jennifer Song at 15 under to take the event to a playoff for the second straight year after So Yeon Rhu beat Lexi Thompson last year.

Song exited at the third extra hole, but after floodlights were used to illuminate the green for a fourth hole, darkness prevailed to set the stage for a Monday shootout at Mission Hills, California.

