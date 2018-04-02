Story highlights Isner beats Zverev 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4

(CNN) At the age of 32 and with just a single win to his name all season, you would have been forgiven for thinking John Isner's best tennis was behind him.

Coming into the Miami Open a week ago, the American's sole victory on the ATP World Tour in 2018 had come against Moldovan world No. 94 Radu Albot.

Nine days later at Crandon Park, the towering 6-feet-10-inch Isner had beaten several of the world's top players to lift the trophy in Miami, his first ever Masters 1000 victory.

Among his scalps were Juan Martin del Potro, the Tour's in-form player who Isner dispatched expertly in the semifinal, world No. 3 Marin Cilic and, in the final, world No. 4 Alex Zverev.

