(CNN) Holes-in-one are breaking news, but Tony Finau nearly took that literally when he dislocated his ankle celebrating an ace before popping it back in again during the Masters par-three tournament.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Finau's ankle-rolling moment was in sharp contrast to the jump for joy of Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson, who also scored a hole-in-one in the traditional Masters curtain raiser.

America's Finau danced backwards down the fairway after holing out from the seventh tee with his wife and four children watching, but turned his left ankle and collapsed to the floor.

Finau reached down and repositioned the joint and continued playing in the family friendly event, in which family and friends act as caddies and often hit shots and take putts on Augusta's picturesque short course Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was later taken for X-rays, which revealed there was no break, and Finau is hopeful of still making his Masters debut in Thursday's first round.

