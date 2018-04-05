Breaking News

    Tony Finau dislocates ankle in Masters hole-in-one celebration

    Updated 1150 GMT (1950 HKT) April 5, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Tony Finau celebrates a hole-in-one before dislocating his ankle at Augusta.
    Tony Finau celebrates a hole-in-one before dislocating his ankle at Augusta.

    Story highlights

    • Tony Finau dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one
    • American puts joint back in place
    • Jack Nicklaus' grandson also makes ace

    (CNN)Holes-in-one are breaking news, but Tony Finau nearly took that literally when he dislocated his ankle celebrating an ace before popping it back in again during the Masters par-three tournament.

    Finau's ankle-rolling moment was in sharp contrast to the jump for joy of Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson, who also scored a hole-in-one in the traditional Masters curtain raiser.
      America's Finau danced backwards down the fairway after holing out from the seventh tee with his wife and four children watching, but turned his left ankle and collapsed to the floor.
      Finau reached down and repositioned the joint and continued playing in the family friendly event, in which family and friends act as caddies and often hit shots and take putts on Augusta's picturesque short course Wednesday.
      The 28-year-old was later taken for X-rays, which revealed there was no break, and Finau is hopeful of still making his Masters debut in Thursday's first round.
      Read More
      "Crazy day," Finau later tweeted. "Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."
      Last year favorite and world No.1 Dustin Johnson injured his back falling down stairs on the eve of the Masters and had to pull out.
      READ: Augusta abuzz with anticipation
      READ: Woods' Masters return evokes 'Tiger mania' of old
      READ: He found love, then won the Masters
      Tiger Woods prepares for his first Masters since 2015 at Augusta after undergoing spine fusion surgery last year.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Tiger Woods prepares for his first Masters since 2015 at Augusta after undergoing spine fusion surgery last year.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 17
      Woods&#39; results in 2018 have thrust him into favoritism for the Masters and created a huge buzz at Augusta.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods' results in 2018 have thrust him into favoritism for the Masters and created a huge buzz at Augusta.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 17
      Woods (second left) joined Phil Mickelson (right) and Belgium&#39;s Thomas Pieters for a practice round Tuesday.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods (second left) joined Phil Mickelson (right) and Belgium's Thomas Pieters for a practice round Tuesday.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 17
      Woods and Mickelson were arch rivals earlier in their careers but age, life experiences and time spent on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams have brought them closer together.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods and Mickelson were arch rivals earlier in their careers but age, life experiences and time spent on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams have brought them closer together.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 17
      Woods played some practice holes with US PGA champion and world No.2 Justin Thomas Monday.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods played some practice holes with US PGA champion and world No.2 Justin Thomas Monday.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 17
      Woods was making his first playing appearance at Masters week for 1,086 days. He ha undergone four back surgeries since March 2014.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods was making his first playing appearance at Masters week for 1,086 days. He ha undergone four back surgeries since March 2014.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 17
      The four-time champion&#39;s last appearance at the Masters was in 2015 when he finished tied for 17th.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      The four-time champion's last appearance at the Masters was in 2015 when he finished tied for 17th.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 17
      In 2013 Woods found himself in hot water after a TV viewer called in to highlight an illegal drop on the 15th hole Friday. He was nearly disqualified but rules officials deemed a decision had already been made during his second round and only handed out a two-shot penalty. Woods finished fourth.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      In 2013 Woods found himself in hot water after a TV viewer called in to highlight an illegal drop on the 15th hole Friday. He was nearly disqualified but rules officials deemed a decision had already been made during his second round and only handed out a two-shot penalty. Woods finished fourth.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 17
      At the 2010 Masters Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf after several months out following the scandal in his private life in late 2009.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      At the 2010 Masters Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf after several months out following the scandal in his private life in late 2009.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 17
      Woods faced the media on his reappearance at the Masters in 2010.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods faced the media on his reappearance at the Masters in 2010.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 17
      Woods won the last of his four green jackets in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods won the last of his four green jackets in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 17
      Woods&#39;s chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005 has gone down in history as one of the greatest shots ever seen at the Masters.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods's chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005 has gone down in history as one of the greatest shots ever seen at the Masters.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 17
      He won his third green jacket in 2002, winning by three shots from South African Retief Goosen.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      He won his third green jacket in 2002, winning by three shots from South African Retief Goosen.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 17
      Woods was awarded his second green jacket by Fiji&#39;s Vijay Singh in 2000.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods was awarded his second green jacket by Fiji's Vijay Singh in 2000.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 17
      On his third appearance at Augusta in 1997, Woods won by a record margin of 12 shots to become the youngest Masters champion at 21.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      On his third appearance at Augusta in 1997, Woods won by a record margin of 12 shots to become the youngest Masters champion at 21.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 17
      Woods&#39; breakthrough changed the face of golf with more money flooding into the game, better viewing figures and an increased emphasis on fitness.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods' breakthrough changed the face of golf with more money flooding into the game, better viewing figures and an increased emphasis on fitness.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 17
      Woods made his debut in the Masters as an amateur in 1995, finishing tied 41st.
      Photos: Woods at Augusta
      Woods made his debut in the Masters as an amateur in 1995, finishing tied 41st.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 17
      Tiger Woods Masters Augusta practice roundTiger Woods MAsters Augusta autographsTiger Woods Phil Mickelson THomas Pieters Masters Augusta Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Masters AugustaTiger Woods Justin Thomas MAsters AugustaTiger Woods Masters Augusta first tee 2018Tiger Woods Augusta Masters 2015Tiger Woods drop Masters 2013Tiger Woods Masters Augusta 2010Tiger Woods Augusta Masters presser 2010tiger woods masters 2005Tiger_Woods_career_gallery_7Tiger Woods Masters augusta 2000 caddie Steve WilliamsTiger Woods Msters Augusta green jacket 2000Tiger_Woods_career_gallery_6Tiger Woods Masters 1997Tiger Woods Masters Augusta 1995

      Chip off the old block

      Jack Nicklaus&#39; grandson makes a hole-in-one in the Masters par-three tournament.
      Jack Nicklaus' grandson makes a hole-in-one in the Masters par-three tournament.
      The Nicklaus golfing gene continues to thrive at Augusta as Gary Nicklaus Jr. -- known as G.T. -- aced the final hole while acting as caddie for his illustrious grandfather.
      Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus hugged G.T. and shed a tear as his grandson embraced playing partners Gary Player and Tom Watson after scoring his first ever hole-in-one.
      Nicklaus Sr. later tweeted: "With all due respect to the Masters, allow me to put my six green jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don't know if I have had a more special day on a golf course.
      "To have your grandson make his first hole in one on this stage ... WOW! #Family #Memoryofalifetime."
      The famous curse of the par-three event -- that no winner has ever gone on to triumph in the Masters the same year -- continued as Tom Watson ended up the victor.
      The 68-year-old, a winner of two green jackets, no longer plays in the Masters.