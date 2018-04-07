(CNN) Manchester City missed the chance to win the English Premier League title on Saturday after rivals Manchester United came back from two goals down to stun Pep Guardiola's team at the Eithad Stadium.

Paul Pogba sparked United's recovery with two goals in three minutes early in the second half, with defender Chris Smalling grabbing the winner with a superb volley.

"At halftime we were feeling sorry for ourselves, we wanted to go out there and play with prided and thought we full deserved it in the end," Smalling told Sky Sports.

"The first half was terrible, we dropped off didn't play our game, and could have been out of sight."

In those opening 45 minutes City looked to be effortlessly on course to clinch a new English Premier League record by becoming the quickest team to win the title.

