Vicky Glover rebounds as Scotland's first female boxer to Commonwealth Games

(CNN) From the courtroom to Australia's Gold Coast, Vicky Glover has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year to become Scotland's first female boxer at the Commonwealth Games.

In July, the boxing champion from Hamilton, Scotland, was found guilty of assault after attacking two men with a baseball bat. The 18-year-old was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service and 18 months of supervision.

Targeting gold, she started the games by defeating Valerian Spicer of Dominica, who is twice her age, in a split decision.

Vicky Glover of Scotland competes against Valerian Spicer of Dominica.

Boxing Scotland tweeted that Glover's win was "absolutely fantastic."

Absolutely fantastic win for Team Scotland's Vicky Glover against vastly experienced Dominica boxer Valerian Spicer. Vicky won with a split decision winning the first and third rounds.



Massive congratulations to Vicky who progresses to the Quarter final stage. @Team_Scotland pic.twitter.com/I64fC7R5gt — Boxing Scotland (@bringbackboxing) April 7, 2018

Team Scotland called the victory "historic."

Boxing: It's a historic win for #TeamScot2018's @VickyGlover99 as she becomes Scotland's first female Boxer to win at a Commonwealth Games! #OneTeam #GC2018Boxing pic.twitter.com/pMbreYujJr — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) April 7, 2018

Glover now progresses to the quarter finals.

Team Scotland's Vicky Glover post bout win @Team_Scotland pic.twitter.com/yGQ0puIJTh — Boxing Scotland (@bringbackboxing) April 7, 2018

The rest of day three of the Commonwealth Games was dramatic, with world records broken and upsets all over the place. Here are some highlights:

She Cranes make history

Peace Proscovia of Uganda and Loreen Ngwira of Malawi compete Saturday in a netball match.

We wrote Friday of the amazing story of Peace Proscovia , the Ugandan netball captain who defied her father and her country's cultural norms to follow her dream of competing in the sport she loves.

With Proscovia and her teammates, Uganda fielded a netball team for the first time at the games.

And Saturday, the She Cranes made history all over again by defeating Malawi 54-52.

Proscovia put in a captain's performance, inspiring her team with an amazing shot accuracy of 92%.

Brownlee brothers bounce back to win silver

England's Alistair Brownlee, Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland display their medals.

After a disappointing individual event where neither won a medal, triathlete brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, who have dominated the sport over the past few years, bounced back with an impressive performance in the mixed triathlon relay to win silver for England.

The mixed event consists of nation teams of four -- two women and two men -- who each have to complete a 300-meter swim, 7.5-kilometer cycle and 1.5-kilometer run before handing over to a teammate.

Alongside the Brownlees, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland made up the English team, which finished second behind host nation Australia.

World record for Scotland

Scotland's Neil Fachie, right, and pilot Matt Rotherham celebrate their world record.

There was a lot of excitement in cycling Saturday as Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham broke a world record, completing 1,000 meters in 9.568 seconds in the qualifying round of the men's blind and visually impaired sprint.

The team went on to win the gold medal, its second of the games so far.

Upsets galore

Bill Chaffey of Australia loses part of his handle after a crash into a barricade Saturday.

There was a huge upset in the paratriathlon as five-time world champion Bill Chaffey of Australia crashed into a barricade, breaking his hand cycle in bits.

England's Joe Townsend won the gold, Australian Nic Beveridge took silver, and Chaffey remarkably battled back for the bronze.

There was another big upset for the Aussies in cycling as Matt Glaetzer, the world champion of the men's sprint who set a world record in qualifying, was knocked out by Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

Malaysia had a knack for upsets Saturday as countryman Nafiizwan Adnan defeated top seed and two-time Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew of England in the men's squash quarterfinals in an incredible game that finished 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6.

Squash is brutal

England's Nick Matthew breaks his racquet during his quarter final loss to Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan.

And while we're on the subject, what a sport squash is!

The ball can get up to speeds of 170 mph, and you'll burn 1,000 calories in an hour's worth of play.

It's a brutal game of twists, turns, rallies, racket-throwing, arguments with the umpire -- think John McEnroe playing tennis but worse -- and a lot of sweat. Athletes are going through five tops a match, plus countless headbands and wristbands. There are even teams of about a dozen people who are sent to clean the court after every game.

If you haven't checked it out yet, make sure you do. It's amazing.