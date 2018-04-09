Rossi slams 'dirty, dangerous' Marquez after Argentine MotoGP mayhem

Story highlights Rossi accuses Marquez of 'destroying our sport'

Rossi crashed out in Argentina after on-track collision

(CNN) The largely dormant but always potentially volcanic feud between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez erupted violently on Sunday, at an incendiary Argentine MotoGP.

Marquez, who had fought his way back through the field from 19th place after a ride-through penalty, appeared to mount a wildly misjudged attempt to pass his rival.

The Catalan's Repsol Honda collided with Rossi's Movistar Yamaha, shoving the Italian to the edge of the track and onto the wet grass run-off area.

To audible gasps from the stands, Rossi was sent sprawling. He remounted only to limp home in 19th place and out of the points. Marquez crossed the line in fifth, but a penalty for 'reckless riding' pushed him back to 18th, also pointless.

Valentino Rossi was left furious after being forced off the track by rival Marc Maequez.

Rossi was damning in his assessment of both the incident and Marquez's race weekend overall, pointing to other incidents involving the Honda rider.

