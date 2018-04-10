Roma stun Barcelona, advance to Champions League semifinal

(CNN) Italian side Roma inflicted a shock defeat on Barcelona in the Champions League Tuesday night, overturning a heavy loss from the first leg to advance to the semifinals.

The win provided one of the most unlikely upsets in this year's competition thus far, burying visitors Barcelona 3-0.

The win saw the Italian side -- which has yet to concede at home in the tournament -- book its place in the semifinals of the Champions League thanks to a second leg victory over the Spanish giants, one of the favorites of the competition, at the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, left, saves as Roma's Stephan El Shaarawi, center, tries to score.

The 3-0 win on Tuesday, coupled with a solitary goal from the 4-1 encounter a week ago at the Camp Nou, evened the score to an aggregate 4-4, with Roma advancing on the away goals rule.

Read More