Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg becomes Formula E investor

Story highlights Nico Rosberg reveals Formula E shareholder role

Former F1 world champion 'very interested' in e-mobility

German set to drive new Gen2 car at Berlin E-Prix

(CNN) It's never easy making the transition to everyday life after you've been at the very top of your sport and constantly in the glare of the media.

Even more so when you've been subjected to the enormous adrenaline and speed rushes an F1 driver is likely to experience.

Now, over a year on from his shock retirement, former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg is using his considerable knowledge of motorsport by dipping his toes into a new business venture -- he's joining the all-electric racing series Fomula E as an investor and shareholder.

He says part of his motivation to get involved is for environmental reasons.

"Since my retirement, I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet," said Rosberg, who bowed out from F1 after pipping teammate Lewis Hamilton to the title.