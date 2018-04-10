Breaking News

    Singing long jumper Jazmin Sawyers follows in The Beatles' footsteps

    By Matt Majendie, for CNN

    April 10, 2018

    Jazmin Sawyers was a member of Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she finished eighth.
    Gold Coast 2018Jazmin Sawyers was a member of Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she finished eighth.
    Sawyers won a silver medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    Gold Coast 2018Sawyers won a silver medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    At the 2014 Games she jumped a season-best 6.54 meters, just 0.02m short of Nigeria&#39;s Ese Brume.
    Gold Coast 2018At the 2014 Games she jumped a season-best 6.54 meters, just 0.02m short of Nigeria's Ese Brume.
    The 23-year-old Sawyers followed up her Commonwealth Games success with another silver, at the 2016 European Championships.
    Gold Coast 2018The 23-year-old Sawyers followed up her Commonwealth Games success with another silver, at the 2016 European Championships.
    Taught the words to the hymn Jerusalem by her grandmother in 2011, she will be hoping to sing them on top of the Commonwealth podium on the Gold Coast.
    Gold Coast 2018Taught the words to the hymn Jerusalem by her grandmother in 2011, she will be hoping to sing them on top of the Commonwealth podium on the Gold Coast.
    Sawyers recently moved to Florida to train with American coach Lance Brauman, who previously worked with sprinter Tyson Gay.
    Gold Coast 2018Sawyers recently moved to Florida to train with American coach Lance Brauman, who previously worked with sprinter Tyson Gay.
    A woman of many talents, Sawyer previously competed in the two-woman bobsled at the 2011 Youth Winter Olympics, winning silver.
    Gold Coast 2018A woman of many talents, Sawyer previously competed in the two-woman bobsled at the 2011 Youth Winter Olympics, winning silver.
    Sawyers recorded England&#39;s anthem &#39;Jerusalem&#39; alongside British pianist and music producer Tokio Myers.
    Gold Coast 2018Sawyers recorded England's anthem 'Jerusalem' alongside British pianist and music producer Tokio Myers.
    Sawyers and her fellow Team England singers in London&#39;s Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles.
    Gold Coast 2018Sawyers and her fellow Team England singers in London's Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles.
    Sawyers is pictured with fellow England athletes recording Jerusalem.
    Gold Coast 2018Sawyers is pictured with fellow England athletes recording Jerusalem.
    Gymnast Nile Wilson adds his own vocals to the anthem in the Abbey Road recording studios.
    Gold Coast 2018Gymnast Nile Wilson adds his own vocals to the anthem in the Abbey Road recording studios.
    (CNN)Jazmin Sawyers is the singing long jumper, treading in the footsteps of The Beatles on her alternative pathway to Commonwealth Games glory.

    The English long jumper's immediate task is to go one better than at the last Games in Glasgow where she picked up silver.
      But never far away from her trusty guitar, Sawyers' musical ambitions are no less lofty.
      She recently recorded the English hymn "Jerusalem" in the Abbey Road Studios made famous by the Beatles, along with other members of England's Commonwealth team on the Gold Coast and British musician Tokio Myers.
      The recording involved a 54-piece orchestra and a small choir, with gymnast Max Whitlock, para-swimmer Ellie Robinson and divers Jack Laugher and Lois Toulson also delivering vocals along with Sawyers.
      Adapted from a William Blake poem -- "And Did Those Feet in Ancient Times" -- the hymn "Jerusalem" was put to music by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916 in an attempt to boost morale during WWI.
      The official anthem for England's Gold Coast Games team, "Jerusalem" is also the song played at podium ceremonies at the Commonwealth Games when an English athlete has won gold rather than British national anthem "God Save the Queen."
      For someone who has covered Ed Sheeran -- with the singer's approval -- and appeared on the British music TV show The Voice last year where she was coached by will.i.am -- the "Jerusalem" project still proved a daunting one for Sawyers.
      "Despite feeling way out of my depth in a musical sense, it was a real honor to be asked," Sawyers told CNN Sport.
      "Not only do I love the anthem, I love the song and how could I not jump at the chance to combine my two loves -- sport and music -- like that."
      'Special experience'

      It is seven years since the 23-year-old Sawyers first sung "Jerusalem" when she taught the words by her grandmother just in case she ended up on the top step of the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games podium, which she did twice.
      If it's a song that has long resonated with her, the Abbey Road experience taught her that if she wants to pursue a musical career as well as a sporting one it will be a steep learning curve.
      "It was really intimidating," she admits. "It's very humbling to work with such amazing musicians and showed me I've still a lot to learn in music."
      Sawyers is the ultimate multi-tasker. A former heptathlete and a one-time bobsledder, she also has a university law degree.
      To pursue her athletics career, she shifted her base over the winter from Stoke-on-Trent in northwest England to sunnier climes in Florida to work with the American coach Lance Brauman, who mentored the former US sprinter Tyson Gay among others.
      She says she's gone from "basically training on my own to joining a 20-strong group of world-class sprinters."
      The adjustment hasn't been easy but she is now confident of picking up a first global title when her event gets under way with qualifying on Wednesday.
      "I wouldn't be an athlete if I wasn't going out to the Gold Coast hoping to win," she says.
      If she does win gold, singing the anthem is likely to be a piece of cake.