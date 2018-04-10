Singing long jumper Jazmin Sawyers follows in The Beatles' footsteps

Story highlights Jazmin Sawyers is bidding for long jump gold at the Commonwealth Games

She has also recorded a pre-Games single at Abbey Road Studios

Previously she was coached by will.i.am

She also has a university law degree

(CNN) Jazmin Sawyers is the singing long jumper, treading in the footsteps of The Beatles on her alternative pathway to Commonwealth Games glory.

The English long jumper's immediate task is to go one better than at the last Games in Glasgow where she picked up silver.

But never far away from her trusty guitar, Sawyers' musical ambitions are no less lofty.

She recently recorded the English hymn "Jerusalem" in the Abbey Road Studios made famous by the Beatles, along with other members of England's Commonwealth team on the Gold Coast and British musician Tokio Myers.

The recording involved a 54-piece orchestra and a small choir, with gymnast Max Whitlock, para-swimmer Ellie Robinson and divers Jack Laugher and Lois Toulson also delivering vocals along with Sawyers.