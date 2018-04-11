Breaking News

    Patrick Reed: Masters champion gets kudos from idol Tiger

    By Ravi Ubha & Alex Thomas, CNN

    Updated 1443 GMT (2243 HKT) April 11, 2018

    Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
    Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
    Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
    Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
    Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
    Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
    Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
    Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
    Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
    Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
    Bubba Watson.
    Bubba Watson.
    Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
    Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
    Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
    Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
    Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
    Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
    Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
    Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
    Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
    Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
    Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
    Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
    Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
    Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
    Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
    Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
    Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
    Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
    Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
    Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
    Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
    Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
    Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
    Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
    Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
    Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
    Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
    Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
    Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
    Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
    Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
    Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
    Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
    Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
    Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
    Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
    Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
    Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
    Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
    Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
    Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
    Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
    Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
    Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
    Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
    Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
    Fans watch the action on Friday.
    Fans watch the action on Friday.
    Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
    Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
    Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
    Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
    Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
    Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
    Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
    Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
    Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
    Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
    Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
    Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
    Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
    Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
    Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
    Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
    Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
    Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
    Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
    Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
    Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
    Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
    The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
    The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
    Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
    Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
    Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
    Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
    • Patrick Reed says Tiger Woods and other golfers have congratulated him
    • Woods was the new Masters champion's idol
    • Reed did whirlwind media tour and went to NBA game
    • He is looking forward to this September's Ryder Cup

    (CNN)In the past Patrick Reed wore black and red to mirror his idol Tiger Woods and took lessons at Hank Haney's ranch in Texas -- the former world No. 1's ex-coach -- hoping one day to emulate his hero.

    Reed still has a way to go in matching Woods' golf feats but in opening his tally at majors by winning the Masters -- the sport's biggest prize -- imagine his delight at being congratulated by his legendary fellow American.
      "I got a call from Tiger," Reed told CNN's Alex Thomas, understandably still basking in the glory of his Augusta success.
      Woods wasn't the only one to reach out to the 27-year-old, with major winners Tom Watson, Davis Love, Jim Furyk, Lee Trevino and Bubba Watson also getting in touch.
      "A lot of the guys have been sending a lot of text messages, just lots of support and it just shows how close a group we are on the PGA Tour and we're just one big family out there," Reed said.
      "Of (course you) want to win, but if someone else does we're there to support him and cheer him along."

      'I'm being treated a little differently'

      Receiving congratulatory messages might be commonplace for new champions but it's especially noteworthy in Reed's case.
      He has a reputation for sticking to himself on the tour -- much like Woods did in the early stages of his career.
      So much so that during the US's disastrous Ryder Cup showing in 2014 one of golf's behemoths, Phil Mickelson, according to Golf World, told Reed as he addressed each of his teammates: "Patrick, we need to know you better."
      Doing a host of interviews in the wake of his victory Sunday, people are indeed starting to get to know Reed better. In speaking to CNN, he didn't shy away from questions about his rocky relationship with his own family. They are estranged.
      "I am who I am," Reed told CNN Sport's Don Riddell in an interview on Sunday after winning the Masters.
      "You know that once you're successful, there's going to be good things and bad things that people say and, honestly, to me it doesn't really matter."
      On a lighter note, his new found fame has already led to some perks, such as taking in an NBA basketball game with wife Justine in the front row at New York's Madison Square Gardens between the New York Knicks and LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.
      "I do feel like I'm being treated a little differently," Reed said. "I've never sat courtside before. I look to my left, (actor and comedian) Chris Rock's there.
      "I was like: 'What is going on?' Looking to my left, looking to my right, and I'm like ... 'I'm just a golfer.'
      "The ovations that the fans gave to all of us and gave myself and everything now that I was in the place, it was awesome. And to see other athletes go out and play, play basketball that close, it was awesome."

      Ryder Cup on his mind

      Two years ago Reed also sparkled when the US reclaimed the Ryder Cup from Europe at Hazeltine in Minnesota two years ago, earning an event best 3.5 points and getting the better of Rory McIlroy -- who battled the American hard Sunday, only to slip into a tie for fifth.
      That duel with the Northern Irishman went down in Ryder Cup folklore, the pair going head-to-head and leading to Reed's memorable finger wagging in McIlroy's direction.
      Reed is already looking forward to this year's Ryder Cup near Paris in September, a time when he will potentially encounter McIlroy once again.
      "I can't wait to come back," he said. "I have some other tricks up my sleeves to get the fans, just to go back and forth with them, because it's such an awesome experience and such a great time to go back overseas."
      Of the last six Masters winners, only one -- Jordan Spieth -- has won a major away from Augusta, while Bubba Watson did add to his haul of majors by claiming a second Masters crown in 2014.
      Reed -- whose best finish at a major prior to last weekend was a second-place showing at the PGA Championship last August -- is convinced that he won't be a one-hit wonder.
      "I've won the first one, so I know it can be done," said Reed. "It's one thing to believe, it's (another) to go ahead and do it. Once you get in that winning circle, now it's become a reality. You know it can be done.
      "I'd be disappointed if this was the only (major).
      "Time will only tell. I feel like the sky is the limit, you just go out there and continue to build it, you know just golf, have a lot of fun and keep giving yourself opportunities on Sunday and if I'm in the mix, I feel like we can do a lot of damage."