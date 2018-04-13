Story highlights Real Madrid appearing in eighth straight semifinal

Liverpool, Roma and Bayern Munich the other semifinalists

Real Madrid seeking third straight title

(CNN) After a dramatic conclusion to the Champions League quarterfinals, Friday sees the semifinal draw take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

And surprise, surprise, Real Madrid features once again.

Not only are Los Blancos the two-time defending champions in Europe's top club competition but they have remarkably made the semifinals for an eighth straight season.

Real Madrid -- who lead overall with 12 titles -- are joined by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are the most successful sides in the competition from Germany and England respectively with five titles apiece.

But while Bayern are ever presents in the last four, the Reds last played in the semifinals 10 years ago.

