Chinese Grand Prix: 'We can't have any excuses,' says Lewis Hamilton

(CNN) As he plays catch up to Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton says he isn't worried, but he has told his Mercedes team that a win in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix is imperative.

"I texted my engineer Bono and said we need to win this weekend, we can't have any excuses, we've got to somehow pull together, go leaps and bounds to make sure we finish ahead of Ferrari, so I believe that we can do that," Hamilton told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies.

The Formula One season is just a matter of weeks old, but with a second place finish in Australia and third place in Bahrain, the reigning champion has slipped to an early 17-point deficit to perennial rival Vettel.

The Mercedes cars, driven by Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas, have so far struggled to match Ferrari in practice sessions but their prospects looked to have improved in China.

During practice in Shanghai, Hamilton finished fastest at the end of Friday's second session, though just a tenth of a second separates all four Mercedes and Ferrari drivers.