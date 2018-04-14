Story highlights Sam Bird wins inaugural Rome ePrix

Jean-Eric Vergne keeps title lead

Vatican visit for teams ahead of race

(CNN) Big city specialist Sam Bird won the inaugural Formula E race in Rome Saturday to boost his title hopes with his second victory of the season.

The DS Virgin Racing star finished clear of reigning champion Lucas di Grassi and third-placed Andre Lotterer to take the checkered flag in the Eternal City, getting its first taste of supercharged action.

The 31-year-old Briton claimed back-to-back wins in the first ePrix in New York last year and took the second of his seven career victories at the inaugural race in his home city of London in 2015.

His latest triumph in an eventful race on a 2.8 kilometer circuit in the Italian capital, came after pole sitter and fellow title contender Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden was forced to retire after making a mistake under pressure from Bird.

Mahindra Racing's Rosenqvist clipped a kerb while be chased by the eventual winner and damaged his suspension.

