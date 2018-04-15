(CNN) Manchester City won the English Premier League title on Sunday after rivals Manchester United stumbled to defeat against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

Jose Mourinho's United team had needed to win against West Brom to keep the title race alive but surprisingly lost at home as Jay Rodriguez's header gave the league's bottom side a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

On Saturday, City had convincingly beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 and manager Pep Guardiola said he was going to play golf with his son rather than watch United play West Brom.

Guardiola's team has lost only two league games this season and if they win their remaining five games would end the campaign with 102 points.

More to follow.