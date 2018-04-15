Story highlights Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese GP

Takes advantage of safety car

Sebastian Vettel denied third straight win

(CNN) A charging Daniel Ricciardo claimed a remarkable and unexpected victory in the Chinese Grand Prix Sunday after a tactical masterstroke by his Red Bull team.

Ricciardo topped an F1 podium for the sixth time ahead of Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, with a furious championship leader Sebastian Vettel back in eighth place.

"I don't seem to win boring races. That was unexpected," admitted Ricciardo.

The Australian came within minutes of starting from the back of the grid after an engine failure in a practice session and only a herculean effort by this Red Bull team got his car ready for qualifying where he finished sixth fastest.

It was his team who also took full advantage of a safety car on lap 33 of 56 in Shanghai after Toro Rosso teammates Brandon Hartley and Pierre Gasly tangled, leaving debris on the track.

