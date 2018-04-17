Story highlights More VAR controversy

Players called back onto pitch from changing rooms

(CNN) The Video Assistant Referee -- better known as VAR -- is under scrutiny again after one of its most chaotic incidents to date in Germany's top division on Monday.

The system is designed to help referees by giving them access to video reviews of key moments during games. However, it's only used to correct "clear and obvious mistakes" -- to allow or disallow goals, award or deny penalties, show or rescind red cards, or correct instances of mistaken identity when a referee disciplines the wrong player.

With the scores goalless in the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Freiburg, referee Guido Winkmann waved away appeals from the home side for handball in the penalty area, before promptly blowing the whistle for half time.

Having allowed both sets of players to enter the changing rooms, Winkmann then proceeded to call them back out onto the pitch after VAR had reviewed the penalty appeal and awarded the spot-kick.

"I'm sure that is historic. I've never seen anything like it!"



Unprecedented scenes in Germany as VAR awarded a penalty after the half-time whistle had been blown 😮 pic.twitter.com/WxtEMhaXMJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2018

Precisely six minutes and 44 seconds after the halftime whistle had initially blown, Mainz's Argentine forward Pablo de Blasis tucked the penalty away to give his side a 1-0 lead. The official time of his goal only read "45+1".

Read More