(CNN) Just days after securing his first win of the season at the Chinese Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has cast doubt on his Red Bull future.

The Australian came from sixth on the grid to top the podium Sunday , leaving the battle for the Championship wide open, with fewer than 25 points separating the top five drivers.

Ricciardo's contract expires at the end of the season, with seats potentially opening up at both Mercedes and Ferrari.

"I definitely want to be with the best car," Ricciardo told Australian network Channel 10. "I think the weekend proved that if I've got the opportunity to win I can pull it off. I can handle that pressure and that intensity.

"If we can win a few more with Red Bull now, then that looks very attractive. If not, then I guess there are probably other options.