    Rory McIlroy: I will win the Masters

    Shane O'Donoghue and Tom McGowan, CNN

    Updated 1757 GMT (0157 HKT) April 19, 2018

    Grand slam chaser: Rory McIlroy, 28, needs just the Masters to join an elite group of five players to have completed the set of all four of golf's majors. He has won four so far in an illustrious career, plus more than $50 million in prize money.
    Grand slam chaser: Rory McIlroy, 28, needs just the Masters to join an elite group of five players to have completed the set of all four of golf's majors. He has won four so far in an illustrious career, plus more than $50 million in prize money.
    Standout junior: The young Northern Irishman was a child prodigy. He won the World U10 title and here poses with six-time major champion Nick Faldo after winning the Under 17 Division of the 2006 Faldo Junior Series at Celtic Manor in Wales.
    Standout junior: The young Northern Irishman was a child prodigy. He won the World U10 title and here poses with six-time major champion Nick Faldo after winning the Under 17 Division of the 2006 Faldo Junior Series at Celtic Manor in Wales.
    American idol: The young Rory idolized Tiger Woods, who won his first major in 1997 when McIlroy was eight. At nine, he wrote to the US star, saying he was "coming to get him."
    American idol: The young Rory idolized Tiger Woods, who won his first major in 1997 when McIlroy was eight. At nine, he wrote to the US star, saying he was "coming to get him."
    Wider prominence: He was well known on the amateur scene, making Tiger-esque waves in Northern Ireland, but McIlroy first showed his talents to a wider audience as an 18-year-old when he finished as the best amateur at the 136th British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, in 2007.
    Wider prominence: He was well known on the amateur scene, making Tiger-esque waves in Northern Ireland, but McIlroy first showed his talents to a wider audience as an 18-year-old when he finished as the best amateur at the 136th British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, in 2007.
    Professional breakthrough: He delayed turning pro until after the Walker Cup, the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, in September 2007. He won his first pro event at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
    Professional breakthrough: He delayed turning pro until after the Walker Cup, the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, in September 2007. He won his first pro event at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
    Family affair: McIlroy's delighted parents Gerry and Rosie had worked multiple jobs and poured every penny into his obsession with golf from a young age.
    Family affair: McIlroy's delighted parents Gerry and Rosie had worked multiple jobs and poured every penny into his obsession with golf from a young age.
    Breaking America: His first win in the US came at the Quail Hollow Championship in May 2010.
    Breaking America: His first win in the US came at the Quail Hollow Championship in May 2010.
    Major looming: A first-round 63 at the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews suggested McIlroy's first major title was imminent.
    Major looming: A first-round 63 at the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews suggested McIlroy's first major title was imminent.
    Blown off course: But he struggled to cope with wild winds on day two and dropped back before battling to a distant third place behind South African Louis Oosthuizen.
    Blown off course: But he struggled to cope with wild winds on day two and dropped back before battling to a distant third place behind South African Louis Oosthuizen.
    Near miss: A few weeks after the British Open, McIlroy missed out on a playoff by one shot to finish tied third at the US PGA at Whistling Straits.
    Near miss: A few weeks after the British Open, McIlroy missed out on a playoff by one shot to finish tied third at the US PGA at Whistling Straits.
    Hair raising: European Ryder Cup players and caddies wore wigs resembling Rory McIlroy's shock of curly dark hair ahead of a practice session for the 2010 event at Celtic Manor.
    Hair raising: European Ryder Cup players and caddies wore wigs resembling Rory McIlroy's shock of curly dark hair ahead of a practice session for the 2010 event at Celtic Manor.
    Major coronation?: McIlroy was in inspired form at Augusta for the 2011 Masters and led by four shots going into the final day. A maiden major victory looked to be a formality.
    Major coronation?: McIlroy was in inspired form at Augusta for the 2011 Masters and led by four shots going into the final day. A maiden major victory looked to be a formality.
    Masters meltdown: He still led by one on the 10th tee in the final round. But an errant drive into trees to the left of the fairway sparked a famous collapse as he dropped six shots in three holes.
    Masters meltdown: He still led by one on the 10th tee in the final round. But an errant drive into trees to the left of the fairway sparked a famous collapse as he dropped six shots in three holes.
    Scar tissue?: He carded a final-round 80 after having one arm in the green jacket. Many thought he'd struggle to get over his collapse.
    Scar tissue?: He carded a final-round 80 after having one arm in the green jacket. Many thought he'd struggle to get over his collapse.
    Record breaker: However, he rebounded in spectacular fashion with a wire-to-wire victory in the US Open two months later, breaking a host of scoring records along the way.
    Record breaker: However, he rebounded in spectacular fashion with a wire-to-wire victory in the US Open two months later, breaking a host of scoring records along the way.
    Major winner: McIlroy won his maiden major title by eight shots at Congressional Country Club, marking him out as the game's hottest property.
    Major winner: McIlroy won his maiden major title by eight shots at Congressional Country Club, marking him out as the game's hottest property.
    Homecoming: He took the US Open trophy home to Holywood Golf Club outside Belfast where he learned the game as golf-mad youngster.
    Homecoming: He took the US Open trophy home to Holywood Golf Club outside Belfast where he learned the game as golf-mad youngster.
    Fair weather golfer: But at the British Open that summer, McIlroy struggled again in bad weather and told reporters he was not a fan of having to battle the elements.
    Fair weather golfer: But at the British Open that summer, McIlroy struggled again in bad weather and told reporters he was not a fan of having to battle the elements.
    Top of the world: Victory in the Honda Classic in Florida in March 2012 took McIlroy to world No.1 for the first time -- less than five years after turning pro.
    Top of the world: Victory in the Honda Classic in Florida in March 2012 took McIlroy to world No.1 for the first time -- less than five years after turning pro.
    Running late: An alarm clock episode meant McIlroy needed a police escort to make the course on time but he succeeded in winning his Sunday singles match to help Europe pull off the "Miracle of Medinah" in the Ryder Cup in Chicago.
    Running late: An alarm clock episode meant McIlroy needed a police escort to make the course on time but he succeeded in winning his Sunday singles match to help Europe pull off the "Miracle of Medinah" in the Ryder Cup in Chicago.
    'Brain dead': In another honest assessment of his disappointing play, McIlory admitted to feeling like he was "brain dead" and "unconscious" as he struggled in the British Open at Muirifield, Scotland in 2013.
    'Brain dead': In another honest assessment of his disappointing play, McIlory admitted to feeling like he was "brain dead" and "unconscious" as he struggled in the British Open at Muirifield, Scotland in 2013.
    Childhood dream: The following year, he dominated in the British Open at Hoylake, emulating Woods' feat at the Liverpool venue in 2006, to lift his first Claret Jug and third major title.
    Childhood dream: The following year, he dominated in the British Open at Hoylake, emulating Woods' feat at the Liverpool venue in 2006, to lift his first Claret Jug and third major title.
    Joining the greats: He became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by 25.
    Joining the greats: He became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by 25.
    Four timer: Just weeks later, McIlroy clinched the US PGA title at Valhalla, Kentucky. Victory in three of the game's four majors put him on the brink of a career grand slam.
    Four timer: Just weeks later, McIlroy clinched the US PGA title at Valhalla, Kentucky. Victory in three of the game's four majors put him on the brink of a career grand slam.
    Masters miss: It wasn't to be a third major in a row and the final leg of the grand slam as McIlroy ended fourth at Augusta in April 2015, playing alongside Tiger Woods on the final day.
    Masters miss: It wasn't to be a third major in a row and the final leg of the grand slam as McIlroy ended fourth at Augusta in April 2015, playing alongside Tiger Woods on the final day.
    Love match: McIlroy was joined by partner Erica Stoll for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. The pair married the following year.
    Love match: McIlroy was joined by partner Erica Stoll for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. The pair married the following year.
    Comeback kid: After a 2017 disrupted by injury, a refreshed Rory hit back with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March 2018, his first title since winning the Tour Championship in 2016.
    Comeback kid: After a 2017 disrupted by injury, a refreshed Rory hit back with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March 2018, his first title since winning the Tour Championship in 2016.
    Glory beckons: He returns to Augusta for a fourth shot at a career grand slam to stand alongside legends of the game Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only player to win all four of golf's biggest events.
    Glory beckons: He returns to Augusta for a fourth shot at a career grand slam to stand alongside legends of the game Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only player to win all four of golf's biggest events.
    Story highlights

    • Rory McIlroy insists he will one day win the Masters
    • The Northern Irishman missed out to Patrick Reed earlier this month
    • McIlroy needs a Green Jacket to complete a career grand slam

    (CNN)Rory McIlroy's belief that he will one day win the Masters remains undiminished despite another setback in his latest attempt to claim the Green Jacket.

    The former world No. 1 finished six shots adrift of eventual champion Patrick Reed at Augusta earlier this month after starting the final round just three shots behind the American.
      But McIlroy, bidding to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of golf's four major championships, is certain he will one day come out on top.
      "It'll happen," McIlroy exclusively told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue. "I truly believe it'll happen.
      "I play that golf course well enough, I've five top 10s (finishes) in a row. I've given myself the chance, it didn't quite work out but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me."
      Masters champ Patrick Reed on his 2018 win
      Masters champ Patrick Reed on his 2018 win

      READ: "I am who I am," Patrick Reed tells CNN
      A four-time major winner, McIlroy's best finish at the Masters was fourth back in 2015.
      The closest he's come to a win at Augusta, however, was in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead heading into the final round before a now-infamous collapse saw him finished tied for 15th place.
      This year, McIlroy once again failed to produce his best golf on a Masters Sunday, meaning the 28-year-old was unable to mount a serious challenge to Reed.
      "I wasn't disappointed that I didn't win," McIlroy explained. "I was just disappointed that again, I didn't put any pressure on the leader.
      Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
      Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
      Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
      Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
      Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
      Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
      Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
      Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
      Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
      Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
      Bubba Watson.
      Bubba Watson.
      Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
      Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
      Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
      Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
      Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
      Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
      Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
      Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
      Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
      Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
      Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
      Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
      Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
      Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
      Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
      Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
      Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
      Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
      Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
      Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
      Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
      Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
      Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
      Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
      Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
      Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
      Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
      Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
      Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
      Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
      Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
      Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
      Rory McIlroy hits a t
      Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
      Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
      Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
      Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
      Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
      Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
      Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
      Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
      Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
      Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
      Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
      Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
      Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
      Fans watch the action on Friday.
      Fans watch the action on Friday.
      Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
      Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
      Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
      Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
      Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
      Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
      Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
      Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
      Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
      Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
      Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
      Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
      Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
      Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
      Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
      Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
      Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
      Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
      Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
      Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
      Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
      Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
      The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
      The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
      Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
      Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
      Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
      Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
      "If I had have just put a little bit of pressure on, it might have been a different outcome."
      "It's been nearly a couple of weeks now," he added, "and I've reflected on it and I view it as a very positive week. It's something to build on for the rest of the season.
      "It didn't happen for me there but I feel with how my game is, and if I play the way I have been playing, it could happen for me another time this year."
      And McIlroy now has his sights set on victory in one of the year's three remaining majors, beginning with June's US Open at Shinnecock.
      Spain and The Masters: A love affair
      Spain and The Masters: A love affair

      "Look it was a great week," said McIlroy reflecting on his most recent Masters experience. "It was another shot at trying to win another major.
      "It didn't quite happen for me but my game is in good enough shape. I believe I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game knowing that hopefully I'll have another three chances to get another major this year."