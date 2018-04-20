Mo Salah gets suited and booted ahead of PFA Player of the Year awards

(CNN) Suits you, Mo.

Liverpool's star forward, Mohamed Salah, is getting suited and booted -- or, in his case, suited and flip-flopped -- ahead of English PFA Player of the Year awards on Sunday.

The Egyptian, clear bookies' favorite to pick up the prize, is going head-to-head with Manchester City's Premier League-winning midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The other four nominees are David De Gea, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and David Silva, though none are expected to win.

