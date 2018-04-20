Mo Salah gets suited and booted ahead of PFA Player of the Year awards

Breaking News

    Updated 1057 GMT (1857 HKT) April 20, 2018

    (CNN)Suits you, Mo.

    Liverpool's star forward, Mohamed Salah, is getting suited and booted -- or, in his case, suited and flip-flopped -- ahead of English PFA Player of the Year awards on Sunday.
    The Egyptian, clear bookies' favorite to pick up the prize, is going head-to-head with Manchester City's Premier League-winning midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
      The other four nominees are David De Gea, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and David Silva, though none are expected to win.
      The PFA Player of the Year award is voted for by the players from England's 92 professional clubs in the Premier League and Football League.
      Salah, in his second spell in England following an unsuccessful move to Chelsea in 2014, also leads the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot.
      Currently top on 30 goals for the season, Tottenham's Kane is just four goals behind with four games left to play.
      Two days after the PFA awards, Liverpool and Salah face the Eygptian's old team Roma in the Champions League semifinals.
      Let's hope Salah finds a suitable pair of shoes before Sunday's ceremony!

      Salah recently spoke to CNN's Becky Anderson for a sport special entitled 'Mohamed Salah: Liverpool's Egyptian King,' set to be released in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.