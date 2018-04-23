Soccer stars use red lipstick to raise awareness about domestic violence

(CNN) As Juventus and Napoli players emerged onto the pitch for Sunday's key Serie A match, viewers' attention was drawn to a red mark on each of the players' cheeks.

Part of a campaign organized by Italian organization WeWorld Onlus, the league and players' association, the line of red lipstick was to help raise awareness of domestic violence in Italy.

As well as every player in the league wearing the red mark across the weekend's fixtures, the initiative has also been supported by players using the hashtag #unrossoallaviolenza (a red card to violence) on their social media accounts.

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik, who recently overtook Diego Maradona as the club's all-time top goalscorer, was pictured with the red mark alongside wife Martina Franova.

As was Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, the league's current top goalscorer, who posted a photo with girlfriend Jessica Melena.

Read More