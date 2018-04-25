Leeds United draws criticism for planned Myanmar football tour

Breaking News

    Fans pay tribute to former Leeds United player Gary Speed in 2011 outside the club's Elland Road stadium.

    (CNN)English football club Leeds United has drawn criticism for a planned postseason tour of Myanmar, with complaints from fans and a member of the UK parliament urging its cancellation.

    The criticism comes as the country falls back into international pariah status due to its treatment of the ethnic Rohingya minority in the country's western Rakhine state.
    More than 670,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017, bringing with them stories of murder, rape and the destruction of villages at the hands of the Myanmar military.
      The Yorkshire team announced the promotional tour on its website earlier in the week.
      The team is scheduled to compete against the Myanmar national side and a select league club in two fixtures in May, following the conclusion of the English domestic season.
      UK Shadow Sports Minister Rosena Allin-Khan condemned the tour in a letter to the club's chairman, Andrea Radrizzani.
      In the letter the Labour politician said that the "morally corrupt" action would legitimize the Myanmar government's refusal to engage diplomatically on what the UN has called the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya.
      The Leeds United tour is being planned in partnership with AYA Bank, a Myanmar financial institution.

      'Heartbreaking' details of massacre recounted

      Allin-Khan, who represents the London borough of Tooting, says she recently visited Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh and heard eyewitness accounts of massacres of the Muslim minority by Myanmar government troops.
      "On my visits to the camps in November, I spoke to a village Imam who described, in heartbreaking detail, how he witnessed all the men from his village of 3,000 people in Myanmar being slaughtered and dismembered, the women being raped, and babies and young children being thrown, alive, onto burning fires."
      In a tweet highlighting her letter to Radrizzani, she wrote: "No UK club or organization should promote a country which carries out state sponsored mass murder. They must rethink it, history will judge them to be on the wrong side of this."
      Some fans of the club have also taken to social media to agree with her stance.
      "Last week we supported (rights group Amnesty International) over refugee contribution to football. Now a proposed tour to a country involved in ethnic cleansing and mass refugees. My club LUFC needs to get a grip!"
      Another simply tweeted, "This tour is not in my name."

      Call for club to use tour as 'leverage'

      Amnesty International issued a statement calling it an "odd choice of country to choose to tour."
      In the statement, Kate Allen, Director of Amnesty International UK is quoted as saying that "far too often sporting events have been used as a cheap PR tool to 'sportswash' the stain of a country's human rights record.
      "We're not going to tell Leeds United where they should and shouldn't visit, but if the tour does go ahead, the club should use its leverage to call for an end to the crackdown and raise with the Burmese authorities the plight of the hundreds of thousands of families who have been brutalized and forced to flee their homes."
      Rohingya children wait to receive food from an aid group at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, November 14. More than 600,000 of the Rohingya Muslim minority group from Myanmar's Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
      Rohingya Muslims paddle a makeshift raft as they cross the Naf River from Myanmar into Bangladesh on November 12. Human rights activists consider the Rohingya to be among the world's most persecuted people.
      A young Rohingya refugee begs for food through the glass of a car window at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh on October 7.
      Rohingya refugees carry their belongings across muddy waters at a camp on October 5.
      Rohingya refugees mourn beside the bodies of relatives who died when a boat capsized in late September.
      Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27 by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
      Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar after fleeing their home in Rakhine state.
      Burnt villages are visible near Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state on September 27.
      Rohingya men stand in line September 19 to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
      People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18 at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
      Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17 in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
      A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch September 16 near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.
      Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13 on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
      Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.
      Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
      Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
      Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.
      Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
      A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
      The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
      A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
      Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
      A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.
      Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar.
      Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
      Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.
      A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
      A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
      Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
      A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
      Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara.
      A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
      Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state.
      A statement from the club's supporters trust took issue with the tour, but from the perspective of safety. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which advises on travel safety for British nationals, has warned would-be visitors to "check travel advice" before embarking on a trip.
      The FCO advises against all but essential travel to some areas of the country, including Rakhine state.
      The Leeds United Supporters Trust says it recognizes the "discontent" amongst fans but insists that the tour is non-political in nature.
      The group says it views the tour as "an opportunity for Leeds United to be pioneers and break down barriers and build relationships with the people and business community within a country trying to emerge from a difficult past."
      Leeds United, once one of the biggest, most successful teams in England, made it to the final of the European Cup in 1975 but since the early 2000s has fallen on hard times and has found promotion to the top-tier Premier League beyond its grasp.
      The club currently sits in 12th place in the Championship, England's second-tier league.