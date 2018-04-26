Wembley: Offer made for iconic stadium amid reported NFL interest

(CNN) It's the home of English football and one of the most iconic venues in world sport — and it could be about to get new American owners.

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday it has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium.

The statement from the FA came amid reports in the British media that Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, had agreed to purchase the stadium in a $1.4 billion deal.

"We can confirm that the FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium," the FA said in a statement.

The NFL has hosted games at the stadium, located in north London, since 2007, with three games set to take place at Wembley in October.

Shahid Khan owns soccer club Fulham, which is seeking promotion to the English Premier League.

