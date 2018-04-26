Breaking News

    Sweden opens new road that charges electric vehicles like real-life slot cars

    By Bianca Britton, CNN

    Updated 0853 GMT (1653 HKT) April 26, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Described as &quot;the funnest car I&#39;ve ever driven&quot; by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; a new zero emissions racing series&lt;/a&gt; organized by Electric GT.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model S P100DDescribed as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Details of the&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; EGT Championship&lt;/a&gt; were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model S P100DDetails of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoAble to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    Unveiled at March&#39;s Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be &quot;as capable on track as it is crossing continents.&quot; It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoUnveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it&#39;s one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoDesigners claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Offering a &quot;new kind of luxury mobility,&quot; the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Aston Martin Lagonda Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Aston Martin Lagonda As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioDesigned in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    Italian for &quot;Third Millennium,&quot; the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioItalian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project &quot;intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioStefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    Photos: Driving the future
    LVCHI Auto VenereAll-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    It&#39;s longer than a Range Rover but that doesn&#39;t stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    Photos: Driving the future
    LVCHI Auto VenereIt's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault&#39;s &quot;vision of shared urban mobility.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    RENAULT EZ-GODesigned to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been &quot;built for the city&quot; and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    Photos: Driving the future
    RENAULT EZ-GOThe shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Nissan IMx KUROThe days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Nissan IMx KUROBrain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Expected to hit the roads by &quot;2022 at the latest,&quot; the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionExpected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionThe car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Jaguar I-PaceCapable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    &quot;Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road,&quot; says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. &quot;Moving to all-electric power doesn&#39;t change this.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Jaguar I-Pace"Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    With a &quot;revolutionary&quot; four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    ElextraWith a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Driving the future
    ElextraThe Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a &quot;sensuous sportiness.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeHyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    French for &quot;common thread,&quot; Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai&#39;s past, present and future designs.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeFrench for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Electra Meccanica SoloThis one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Described as the &quot;safest SUV ever,&quot; the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model XDescribed as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    BMW i Vision DynamicsAn amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque&#39;s first car.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Mini Electric Concept CarExpect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Maruti Suzuki Electric e-SurvivorA four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Techrules Ren RSDesigned for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    Photos: Driving the future
    Techrules Ren RSThat lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Electric GT car Electric GT car The Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercaraston martin lagonda electric car concept aston martin lagonda electric car concept frontLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLVCHI Auto Venere rear electric carLVCHI Auto Venere side angle electric carrenault ez go electric car conceptrenault ez go side angle Nissan IMx KURONissan IMx KURO conceptvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show side viewvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show Jaguar I-PaceJaguar I-Paceelextra electric car front viewelextra electric car rear viewhyundai le fil rouge concept carhyundai le fil rouge concept car interior Electra Meccanica Solo electric three wheel carTesla Model X electric car BMW all electric i Vision Dynamics concept carMini Electric Concept CarMaruti Suzuki electric e-Survivor car jeeptechrules racing electric car spoilerTechrules Racing electric car steering wheeltechrules racing electric car

    Story highlights

    • The "eRoad" charges electric vehicles via electrified tracks which are built into the middle of the road
    • The vehicle connects to the track via a moveable arm that's connected underneath the car or truck
    • The innovation is being trialled by Sweden's transport administration which is attempting to go fossil fuel free by 2030

    (CNN)For anyone who used to play with slot cars as a child, Sweden's new electrified road might bring back some memories.

    In the first of its kind, the Scandinavian country is trialling the world's first public road which allows electric vehicles to recharge while driving. Similar to a slot-car track, vehicles are able to connect to an electric rail that's embedded into the road.
      Sweden has a goal of achieving a completely fossil fuel free vehicle fleet by 2030, so this electrified road is part of several projects the Swedish Transport Administration has created to develop and test technologies that may be able to help the country reach its target.
      This eRoadArlanda is an example of a sustainable and cost-effective solution to enable the electrification of existing commercial roads.
      This eRoadArlanda is an example of a sustainable and cost-effective solution to enable the electrification of existing commercial roads.
      In this particular project, 'eRoadArlanda', electricity is transferred via a movable arm from underneath the vehicle that attaches to the tracks built into the middle of the road. The movable arm which connects the vehicle to the track is flexible, providing the car, or truck, the freedom to move around the road without disconnecting.
      "One of the most important issues of our time is the question of how to make fossil-free road transportation a reality," Hans Säll, chairman of the eRoadArlanda says.
      Read More
      "We now have a solution that will make this possible, which is amazing. Sweden is at the cutting edge of this technology, which we now hope to introduce in other areas of the country and the world."
      The electrified road, a Swedish innovation, is the first of its kind in the world and allows both commercial and passenger vehicles to be recharged while driving.
      The electrified road, a Swedish innovation, is the first of its kind in the world and allows both commercial and passenger vehicles to be recharged while driving.
      The track stretches along two kilometers (1.2 miles) and has been installed on public road "893" just 30 minutes outside of Stockholm.
      The eRoad has many advantages, Säll says. If implemented it will mean electric vehicle batteries can be smaller -- and therefore lighter -- because they won't need to retain as much charge, the vehicles will then be cheaper to manufacture and will ultimately be more sustainable.
      Described as &quot;the funnest car I&#39;ve ever driven&quot; by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; a new zero emissions racing series&lt;/a&gt; organized by Electric GT.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Tesla Model S P100DDescribed as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 32
      Details of the&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; EGT Championship&lt;/a&gt; were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Tesla Model S P100DDetails of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 32
      Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Rimac Concept TwoAble to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 32
      Unveiled at March&#39;s Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be &quot;as capable on track as it is crossing continents.&quot; It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Rimac Concept TwoUnveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 32
      Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it&#39;s one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Rimac Concept TwoDesigners claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 32
      Offering a &quot;new kind of luxury mobility,&quot; the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Aston Martin Lagonda Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 32
      As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Aston Martin Lagonda As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 32
      Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Lamborghini Terzo MillennioDesigned in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 32
      Italian for &quot;Third Millennium,&quot; the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Lamborghini Terzo MillennioItalian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 32
      Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project &quot;intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars.&quot;
      Photos: Driving the future
      Lamborghini Terzo MillennioStefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."
      Hide Caption
      10 of 32
      All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
      Photos: Driving the future
      LVCHI Auto VenereAll-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
      Hide Caption
      11 of 32
      It&#39;s longer than a Range Rover but that doesn&#39;t stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
      Photos: Driving the future
      LVCHI Auto VenereIt's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
      Hide Caption
      12 of 32
      Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault&#39;s &quot;vision of shared urban mobility.&quot;
      Photos: Driving the future
      RENAULT EZ-GODesigned to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."
      Hide Caption
      13 of 32
      The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been &quot;built for the city&quot; and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
      Photos: Driving the future
      RENAULT EZ-GOThe shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 32
      The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Nissan IMx KUROThe days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 32
      Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Nissan IMx KUROBrain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 32
      Expected to hit the roads by &quot;2022 at the latest,&quot; the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Volkswagen I.D. VizzionExpected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 32
      The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Volkswagen I.D. VizzionThe car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 32
      Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Jaguar I-PaceCapable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 32
      &quot;Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road,&quot; says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. &quot;Moving to all-electric power doesn&#39;t change this.&quot;
      Photos: Driving the future
      Jaguar I-Pace"Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."
      Hide Caption
      20 of 32
      With a &quot;revolutionary&quot; four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
      Photos: Driving the future
      ElextraWith a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 32
      The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge. &lt;br /&gt;
      Photos: Driving the future
      ElextraThe Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 32
      Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a &quot;sensuous sportiness.&quot;
      Photos: Driving the future
      Hyundai Le Fil RougeHyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."
      Hide Caption
      23 of 32
      French for &quot;common thread,&quot; Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai&#39;s past, present and future designs.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Hyundai Le Fil RougeFrench for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 32
      This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Electra Meccanica SoloThis one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 32
      Described as the &quot;safest SUV ever,&quot; the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Tesla Model XDescribed as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
      Hide Caption
      26 of 32
      An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
      Photos: Driving the future
      BMW i Vision DynamicsAn amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
      Hide Caption
      27 of 32
      Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque&#39;s first car.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Mini Electric Concept CarExpect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.
      Hide Caption
      28 of 32
      A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Maruti Suzuki Electric e-SurvivorA four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
      Hide Caption
      29 of 32
      Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
      Photos: Driving the future
      Techrules Ren RSDesigned for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
      Hide Caption
      30 of 32
      That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
      Photos: Driving the future
      Techrules Ren RSThat lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
      Hide Caption
      31 of 32
      Electric GT car Electric GT car The Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercaraston martin lagonda electric car concept aston martin lagonda electric car concept frontLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLVCHI Auto Venere rear electric carLVCHI Auto Venere side angle electric carrenault ez go electric car conceptrenault ez go side angle Nissan IMx KURONissan IMx KURO conceptvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show side viewvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show Jaguar I-PaceJaguar I-Paceelextra electric car front viewelextra electric car rear viewhyundai le fil rouge concept carhyundai le fil rouge concept car interior Electra Meccanica Solo electric three wheel carTesla Model X electric car BMW all electric i Vision Dynamics concept carMini Electric Concept CarMaruti Suzuki electric e-Survivor car jeeptechrules racing electric car spoilerTechrules Racing electric car steering wheeltechrules racing electric car
      For a heavy truck to be 100% electric, he explains, it would need a battery that weighs 40 tonnes. But if technology like the eRoad was readily available, the truck's battery would be able to weigh as little as 600 kilograms.
      It would also fix a wider issue that many electric vehicle owners face: The worry and inconvenience of keeping vehicles charged.
      "Today you're not 100% sure how far you can go with your battery but if you have a combination of electric roads you will feel a little bit more confident that you'll get where you want to go," Säll says.
      The technology is also safe, he says: "There's no electricity at the surface and the rail is only electrified if an actual authorized vehicle is passing, so if you don't have an electric vehicle that's authorized to use the electricity, the electricity will not be turned on at all -- it will not be on 24/7."
      Electricity is transferred to vehicles via a movable arm that attaches to a track in the middle of the road.
      Electricity is transferred to vehicles via a movable arm that attaches to a track in the middle of the road.
      Säll says while the new project cost €6.4 million ($7.7 million) to develop, if it were more widely implemented across the country it would eventually work out less than €1 million ($1.2 million) per kilometer to build.
      That is, if the government decides to implement it nationally.
      "The Government wants to test one or two additional technologies ... that will then be evaluated in two years or so, (and) after that they will pick out one of those technologies (that have been tested) to build a longer pilot stretch that will be between 20 and 40 kilometers," he says.