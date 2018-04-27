Story highlights Tiger Woods to resume PGA Tour comeback in Charlotte

Former world No. 1 tied 32nd in Masters comeback

(CNN) He's had a break after the Masters, but Tiger Woods will resume his comeback at the Wells Fargo Championship next week followed by the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The 42-year-old hasn't played since finishing tied 32nd at Augusta in early April, his first major appearance since 2015 after lengthy spells out of the game because of multiple back surgeries.

Woods has also committed to the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y,. from June 14-17.

"Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there," he tweeted Thursday

The former world No. 1 was touted as one of the favorites for the Masters after impressing in the early part of the season but ended 16 shots behind winner Patrick Reed

Read More