Seattle Seahawks draft a player with one hand, the first in modern NFL history

(CNN) Shaquem Griffin didn't let having one hand stop him from playing football.

The University of Central Florida linebacker lost his left hand at the age of 4 due to a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome, which stunted the development of his hand, according to a 2012 Tampa Bay Times article.

But after countless accolades, including being the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Florida native was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. He was the 141st overall pick, in the fifth round, making him the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era, according to NFL.com

"#AgainstAllOdds," is all Griffin had to say on Twitter as he tweeted a GIF of family and friends jumping with excitement.

"Welcome to the family," the Seahawks tweeted Saturday with Griffin's signature hashtag "#AgainstAllOdds."