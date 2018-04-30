Story highlights Barcelona can't be caught by second-place Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi scores hat-trick

Messi now leads Mo Salah in race for European golden boot

Barcelona bidding to become first Spanish side to go unbeaten in league

(CNN) Barcelona may have suffered a shock exit at the hands of Roma in the Champions League but the Catalans have been unstoppable in La Liga. And they duly wrapped up the Spanish league crown Sunday thanks to -- who else -- Lionel Messi.

Messi's hat-trick at Deportivo La Coruna gave Barcelona a 3-2 victory and an unassailable 11-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

In its first season under manager Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona has reclaimed the league title from nemesis Real Madrid and sealed a third championship in the last four campaigns.

The lone domestic blemish was losing to city-rival Espanyol 1-0 in the Kings Cup in January, although Barcelona turned around that first-leg deficit and thrashed Sevilla 5-0 in the final on April 21.

Barcelona is now just four games away from becoming the first side to go unbeaten through an entire season in Spain's top division.

Read More