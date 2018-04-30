Story highlights Ko wins her first LPGA Tour title since 2016

She finished with an eagle to win LPGA Mediheal Championship

(CNN) It was perhaps no surprise that Lydia Ko wiped away the tears after clinching a dramatic win.

The former world No.1 had not tasted victory since July 2016, but the New Zealander produced what she described as the best shot of her career to clinch the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California Sunday.

Since her last Tour win, the two-time major winner has changed her swing, her caddie, her coach, her equipment, and suffered a slide down the world rankings -- in February she slipped out of the top 10 for the first time since her brilliant professional debut in 2013.

But just five days after her 21st birthday, Ko's fortunes turned at Lake Merced Golf Club, the venue of back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015.

With both Ko and Minjee Lee tied at 12 under through 72 holes, the championship went to a playoff.

Read More