Breaking News

    Formula One race in Miami proposed for October 2019

    By Jill Martin, CNN

    Updated 1504 GMT (2304 HKT) May 2, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Formula One drivers' dream circuits
    Formula One drivers' dream circuits

      JUST WATCHED

      Formula One drivers' dream circuits

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Formula One drivers' dream circuits 02:58

    (CNN)Formula One could be headed for downtown Miami next year, the sport's organizers revealed Wednesday.

    Miami city commissioners will meet next week to discuss a proposal put to them by F1 organizers which would see the inaugural race take place in October 2019.
    If agreed, Miami will host a grand prix each year until 2028 and become the second US stop on F1's world championship calendar, along with Austin, Texas.
      "With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula One is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said in a statement.
      "Miami's status as one of the world's most iconic and glamorous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula One and its fans."
      Ricciardo: I&#39;m recognized in US more than ever
      Daniel Ricciardo

        JUST WATCHED

        Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever 03:08
      Read More
      READ: New rules mean more overtakes, closer racing in F1
      READ: Red Bull drivers forced to apologize to team after collision
      One of the supporters of the proposal is Stephen Ross, owner of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins. Ross is also a key figure in moving the Miami Open tennis tournament to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.
      "Miami is a first-class global city and Formula One is a first-class global brand," Ross said in a statement.
      "In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida."
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      In April, CNN The Circuit asked a selection of drivers where in the world they'd like to see an F1 race, and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton chose Miami.