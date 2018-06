Justin Langer appointed Australia men's cricket coach

(CNN) Cricket Australia has announced the appointment of Test great Justin Langer as coach of the men's national team, drawing a line under a ball-tampering scandal that caused national outrage earlier in the year.

In a press conference to mark his appointment, the former batsman, who was capped 105 times for his country, said that while he was "excited" to take the reins, he acknowledged the weight of the appointment and the duty of the coach to repair the damage the scandal had done to the national team's reputation.

"There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud," he said.

"I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with all players, as we strive for a successful men's team across all formats, with the support and respect of the Australian public."

The controversy saw the resignation of then-coach, Darren Lehmann and the suspension of three key team members -- team captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft -- who were banned after admitting to cheating during the third Test match in the team's series in South Africa.

