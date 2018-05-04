Story highlights Gerrard joins on a four-year deal

It's the ex-Liverpool captain's first managerial job

(CNN) Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, one of the most successful English footballers of the modern era, has made his first step into management by signing a four-year deal to become manager of fallen Scottish giants Rangers.

Gerrard, regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool history, won 11 major trophies for his hometown club and went on to make 114 international appearances for his country.

The 37-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Friday afternoon to sign the contract, replacing Graeme Murty who was an interim manager after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

"I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition," Gerrard said in a statement.

"I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieve."

