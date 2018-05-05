Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United coach, has brain surgery

(CNN) Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson had surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage, according to a tweet from the team's verified Twitter account.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the English soccer team said. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

"His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes."

Ferguson, 76, was the most successful manager in the history of English Premier League, winning 13 championships.

During his 26 years in charge, Ferguson's teams won more than 30 trophies.

