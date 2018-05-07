Russia's Putin sworn in for another six years

(CNN) Russia's Vladimir Putin took his vows in the Kremlin Monday to become President for another six years after winning an election in March with no meaningful opposition. If the former spy chief completes his full term he will have dominated Russian politics for almost a quarter of a century.

Cameras rolled as Putin, 65, walked from his office, down seemingly endless red carpets into a new Russian-made Cortege limousine that took him to the Spassky Gate and on to the lofty and gold-plated Alexander Hall -- the former throne room of imperial Russia, arriving just after the clocks struck midday.

Honour Guards carry the Russian Presidential Standard and Russian National Flag during the ceremony in the Kremlin.

"My whole life will be dedicated to serving our people and our homeland," Putin said in a short address to hundreds of dignitaries, vowing to "restore strength, prosperity and glory" to the Russian state, and talking of his role as a "sacred duty."

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who holds positions in Russian energy companies Gazprom and Rosneft, sat in the front. Hollywood actor and Russian citizen Steven Seagal, a personal friend of Putin, also attended the ceremony.

Vladimir Putin is sworn in as the new Russian President during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2018.

Amid concern about widespread protests, the event was more low-key than the last time Putin was sworn in as President in 2012.

