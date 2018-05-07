Jason Day a winner again after admitting he was 'burned out'

Story highlights Jason Day wins Wells Fargo title on PGA Tour

(CNN) He reached the top of the game, but Jason Day's dream struggled to match the reality.

Reaching world No.1, it seemed, was easier than staying there, and the Australian slid down the rankings from a seemingly impregnable position.

But a new-found vigor took the Australian to the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo title Sunday for his second win of 2018.

A second summit bid is under way.

Day climbed back to world No. 7 with his hard-fought two-shot win at Quail Hollow, and admitted afterward his decline had given him a "good kick in the butt."

