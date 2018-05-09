Alex Iwobi: Nigeria star confident ahead of World Cup

Story highlights Iwobi says Nigeria 'can go far' at World Cup

Will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland

Super Eagles have never got past last 16

(CNN) No African nation has ever won the World Cup, but Nigeria's Alex Iwobi isn't letting that hold him back.

The 22-year-old Arsenal forward will play on football's biggest stage for the first time after helping the Super Eagles top their qualifying group for Russia 2018.

"The way we qualified in the group made us very confident," Iwobi tells CNN Sport.

"We've played against some big teams, some big countries, so we are very confident that we can go far."

Iwobi was twice on the scoresheet as Nigeria defeated Argentina 4-2 in a friendly last year. The two sides will meet again at the World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 15, in a group which also contains Iceland and Croatia.