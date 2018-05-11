Story highlights F1 receive "preliminary approval" for Miami Grand Prix

Floridian city set to host first race in 2019

Hamilton laments lack of driver consultation in circuit design

(CNN) Formula One could be coming to downtown Miami for the first time as soon as next year.

The sport's owners, Liberty Media, have long sought to expand F1's American footprint and Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations, revealed Thursday they had received "preliminary approval."

Further discussion will now take place between the owners, FIA -- motorsport's governing body -- and Miami city authorities, with an inaugural Miami Grand Prix potentially taking place in October 2019.

"We recognize that this is only the start of the process and we will immediately get to work with the various community stakeholders...in order to reach a final agreement," said Bratches in a statement.

"Formula 1 in Miami represents a fantastic opportunity to bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to one of the world's most iconic cities, and we are delighted that the journey is underway."