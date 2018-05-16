Spain's Atletico Madrid rout Marseille in Europa League final

(CNN) Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann led the charge as the Spanish side claimed its third Europa League trophy in nine seasons, downing French side Olympique Marseille 3-0 in the final in Lyon Wednesday night.

Griezmann returned to France to play the final against his boyhood club and did so with a bang, scoring either side of half time to put the game beyond the reach of Marseille.

Marseille had started the match brightly, but came to regret an early miss by lone forward Valere Germain, who lofted a shot high over the bar after being presented with an open goal.

The miss was followed by a costly miscontrol by Andre Zambo Anguissa which gifted Griezmann his first of the night on 21 minutes. The misery was compounded by the loss of Marseille's talismanic defender and captain Dmitri Payet to injury after only half an hour played.

Griezmann's second, minutes after the restart, was cooly taken and underlined the Spanish club's technical superiority.

