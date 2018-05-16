A little volcanic eruption can't ruin a day on the golf course in Hawaii

Photos: Volcano eruption doesn't stop golfers in Hawaii Stunning photos taken at Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday show golfers coolly hitting the links even as a monstrous ash plume looms behind them from the Kilaueau volcano on May 15, 2018 at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hide Caption 1 of 6

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano has destroyed houses, caused evacuations and threatened to wreak havoc on Hawaii's tourism industry but that didn't stop some golfers from carrying on with their game and playing a few rounds.

On Tuesday, a plume of ash from the volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air, dropping ash on sections of the island.

The US Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano.

Boys watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday.