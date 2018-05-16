Breaking News

    A little volcanic eruption can't ruin a day on the golf course in Hawaii

    By Eric Levenson, CNN

    Updated 1200 GMT (2000 HKT) May 18, 2018

    Stunning photos taken at Hawaii&#39;s Big Island on Tuesday show golfers coolly hitting the links even as a monstrous ash plume looms behind them from the Kilaueau volcano on May 15, 2018 at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
    The eruption of the Kilauea volcano has destroyed houses, caused evacuations and threatened to wreak havoc on Hawaii&#39;s tourism industry but that didn&#39;t stop some golfers from carrying on with their game and playing a few rounds.
    On Tuesday, a plume of ash from the volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air, dropping ash on sections of the island.
    The US Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano&#39;s Halemaumau crater &quot;has raised the potential for explosive eruptions&quot; at the volcano.
    Boys watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii&#39;s Big Island on Tuesday.
    While people watched on, Kilauea is no place for visitors -- with dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide gas. The eruption created new volcanic vents on the ground, releasing slow-moving lava and toxic gas into communities. If winds weaken, that gas and other volcanic pollutants can easily settle with moisture and dust to create a nasty haze called volcanic smog, or &quot;vog&quot; and tiny sulfuric acid droplets can cause respiratory problems, the US Geological Survey said.
    (CNN)The sky is lovely, dark and deep. But these golfers in Hawaii have rounds to go before they sleep.

    Stunning photos taken at Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday show golfers coolly hitting the links even as a monstrous ash plume looms behind them.
    The eruption of the Kilauea volcano has already destroyed houses, caused evacuations and threatened to wreak havoc on Hawaii's tourism industry. On Tuesday, a plume of ash from the volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air, dropping ash on sections of the island.
      The US Geological Survey issued a red alert on Tuesday warning of an imminent major eruption.
      But clearly, not everyone was so worried.
