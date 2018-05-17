(CNN) Footballers are known to be a superstitious bunch.

However, there is one superstition which everybody can agree on: Don't touch the trophy before a final!

Everybody, that is, except Marseille captain Dimitri Payet, who touched the Europa League trophy as he walked out onto the Parc Olympique Lyonnais pitch.

Fans on Twitter were adamant that Payet's pre-match contact with the coveted silverware was the reason for Marseille's loss ... not a dominant Atletico being the far superior side.

Marseille is losing this Final, Payet touched the trophy 🏆 😂 #UELfinal — NYC_Chris (@didychrislito) May 16, 2018

Payet touched the cup, It's his fault 😄 — 🇬🇧 YULISSA LOW 🇲🇽 (@YuliLow) May 16, 2018

Following Wednesday's final, Liverpool fans were quick to urge their players not to touch the trophy ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, recalling an incident from their famous night in Istanbul in 2005.

Despite being 3-0 down to AC Milan at half-time in that Champions League final, Liverpool mounted a second-half comeback to eventually win the game on penalties.

Payet touched the trophy while walking out. Now he's off injured with his team losing. NEVER touch the trophy until you've won it!



You hear me @LFC — LFC Stanley House 🇺🇦 (@LFCStanleyHouse) May 16, 2018

Did they achieve the seemingly impossible through grit and determination -- or were there other sources at hand?

Before the match striker Fernando Morientes had urged his teammates not to touch the trophy -- but Milan's Gennaro Gattuso did as the two teams walked onto the pitch.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia told fans three years ago: "I can't remember who it was, but someone at the front of our line when walking out was shouting 'they touched the trophy, they touched the trophy'."

Liverpool and Real Madrid players, you have been warned.