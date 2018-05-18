93-year-old golfer scores first hole-in-one before retiring

Story highlights 93-year-old golfer scored his first hole-in-one

(CNN) If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

This is the mentality taken by 93-year-old golfer Ben Bender from Ohio, United States, who had been playing golf for 65 years without hitting a hole-in-one.

That all changed last month when he scored his first.

"I'd come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in," Bender told the Zanesville Times Recorder

Bender, once a three handicap golfer, knew his playing days were numbered because of declining health and announced his retirement from the game shortly after.

