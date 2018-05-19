Trump welcomes Melania home from hospital by misspelling her name

(CNN) President Donald Trump welcomed first lady Melania Trump home from the hospital Saturday, but initially misspelled her name as "Melanie" in a tweet.

"Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" he wrote after initially tweeting and deleting the same message with a typo of the first lady's name.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

The first lady returned home on Saturday following a Monday procedure, her office confirmed in a statement.

"The first lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

Trump has been recuperating at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since she underwent a kidney embolization procedure on Monday. Grisham said Monday that the first lady was expected to stay in the hospital for the duration of the week.

